3 seriously injured following collision in Minden Hills: Haliburton Highlands OPP

Three people suffered serious to life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision in the Township of Minden Hills on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, around 4:40 p.m., emergency crews responded to the collision on County Road 121 near the hamlet of Kinmount, south of Gelert Road.

Police say the driver and passenger in one vehicle suffered serious injuries; the driver of the other vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries.

County Road 121 was closed in both directions between Hwy. 35 and Kinmount.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

OPP say anyone with information can call Haliburton Highlands OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

