Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

3 seriously injured following collision in Minden Hills: Haliburton Highlands OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 7, 2022 8:55 am
Haliburton Highlands OPP say three people were seriously injured following a collision near Kinmount on April 6, 2022. View image in full screen
Haliburton Highlands OPP say three people were seriously injured following a collision near Kinmount on April 6, 2022. Don Mitchell/Global News

Three people suffered serious to life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision in the Township of Minden Hills on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, around 4:40 p.m., emergency crews responded to the collision on County Road 121 near the hamlet of Kinmount, south of Gelert Road.

Police say the driver and passenger in one vehicle suffered serious injuries; the driver of the other vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries.

Read more: Deaths for drivers speeding in Ontario hit 10-year high

County Road 121 was closed in both directions between Hwy. 35 and Kinmount.

Trending Stories

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

OPP say anyone with information can call Haliburton Highlands OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Transport rear-ends another on Hwy. 401 near Colborne in Northumberland County' Transport rear-ends another on Hwy. 401 near Colborne in Northumberland County
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Collision tagMinden Hills tagHaliburton Highlands OPP tagKinmount tagCounty Road 121 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers