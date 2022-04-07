Menu

Crime

B.C. ‘L’ driver with expired licence clocked at double the speed limit gets SUV impounded

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 7, 2022 1:16 am
An Abootsford driver with an expired "L" licence was handed a hefty fine and saw his vehicle impounded after being stopped for excessive speeding last week. View image in full screen
An Abootsford driver with an expired "L" licence was handed a hefty fine and saw his vehicle impounded after being stopped for excessive speeding last week. Abbotsford police

A 21-year-old driver with an expired “L” licence was handed nearly $900 in fines and his vehicle was impounded in Abbotsford, B.C., last week.

Abbotsford police say the man was clocked at 141 km/h in a 70 zone in the 2800-block of Sumas Way on March 28.

Read more: ‘Excessive speed’: B.C. driver ‘blew engine’ on mom’s car, hit with multiple tickets

He also did not have a qualified supervisor with him — which would be required for an “L” driver with a valid licence.

“Too many young drivers die in preventable crashes every year, devastating families and communities across Canada,” Abbotsford police spokesperson Const. Paul Walker said.

“The AbbyPD continues to explore new ways to avert these tragedies. Effective driver education and safety awareness are critical parts of tackling this problem.

“We’re asking everyone, not just young drivers, to obey the rules of the road to ensure that we all get home safe.”

Click to play video: 'Vancouver drivers prove ‘Fast and Furious’ during pandemic' Vancouver drivers prove ‘Fast and Furious’ during pandemic
Vancouver drivers prove ‘Fast and Furious’ during pandemic – Jun 21, 2020

The total value of the tickets issued to the driver was $868, however ICBC’s driver risk premium and driver penalty points systems mean he could face a bigger bill next time he renews his insurance.

Excessive speeding comes with a $392 driver risk premium. Excessive speeding and driving without a licence are each worth three driver penalty points, together worth an insurance premium of $367.

Read more: Ferrari impounded, owner fined, after excessive speeding on B.C.’s Sea to Sky highway

Under B.C.’s graduated licensing program, drivers with a learner’s licence must have a someone 25 years old or older with a valid driver’s licence in the front passenger seat.

They must also display an “L” sign on the back of the vehicle, maintain a zero blood-alcohol level, carry no more than two passengers, and drive only between 6 a.m. and midnight.

