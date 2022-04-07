B.C. ‘L’ driver with expired licence clocked at double the speed limit gets SUV impounded

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old driver with an expired “L” licence was handed nearly $900 in fines and his vehicle was impounded in Abbotsford, B.C., last week.

Abbotsford police say the man was clocked at 141 km/h in a 70 zone in the 2800-block of Sumas Way on March 28.

Last week an AbbyPD Traffic officer conducted a stop of an "L" driver for speeding. The driver was noted travelling at 141 km/hr in a 70 km zone. The driver did not have a qualified supervisor with him. Further, his DL was expired. Vehicle impounded & $868 in tickets issued. pic.twitter.com/njl6TB2dKe — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) April 4, 2022

He also did not have a qualified supervisor with him — which would be required for an “L” driver with a valid licence.

“Too many young drivers die in preventable crashes every year, devastating families and communities across Canada,” Abbotsford police spokesperson Const. Paul Walker said.

“The AbbyPD continues to explore new ways to avert these tragedies. Effective driver education and safety awareness are critical parts of tackling this problem.

“We’re asking everyone, not just young drivers, to obey the rules of the road to ensure that we all get home safe.”

The total value of the tickets issued to the driver was $868, however ICBC’s driver risk premium and driver penalty points systems mean he could face a bigger bill next time he renews his insurance.

Excessive speeding comes with a $392 driver risk premium. Excessive speeding and driving without a licence are each worth three driver penalty points, together worth an insurance premium of $367.

Under B.C.’s graduated licensing program, drivers with a learner’s licence must have a someone 25 years old or older with a valid driver’s licence in the front passenger seat.

They must also display an “L” sign on the back of the vehicle, maintain a zero blood-alcohol level, carry no more than two passengers, and drive only between 6 a.m. and midnight.