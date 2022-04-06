Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Conestoga College in Kitchener to keep COVID-19 policies in place

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 6, 2022 4:41 pm
A student walks past the Conestoga College sign in Kitchener, Ont. View image in full screen
A student walks past the Conestoga College sign in Kitchener, Ont. Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News

Conestoga College in Kitchener, Ont., has announced that it will keep all of its COVID-19 vaccination and masking requirements in place for the spring semester.

A letter to the community from school president John Tibbits notes that Ontario appears to have entered a sixth wave of the pandemic, leading to around 30-35,000 new cases daily.

Read more: Most provinces have no plans to reimpose COVID-19 restrictions as cases surge

“Daily case counts, outbreaks in nursing and retirement homes and other congregate settings, as well as hospitalizations, are all rising,” Tibbit’s letter read.

It continued, ”given the surge in infections in our local community and across Ontario, Conestoga will maintain current vaccination and masking requirements for all students, employees and visitors into the Spring 2022 semester.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

He said that the measures will remain in place in an effort to keep staff and students safe, including those who are most vulnerable to the virus.

Read more: 4th doses of COVID-19 vaccine available Thursday in Waterloo Region

Tibbits also noted that they will continue to track the virus which could lead to changes in policy going forward.

The college’s vaccination policy states that all those who visit the school must be fully vaccinated. The school also requires masks to be worn in most settings.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 update' COVID-19 update
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagKitchener news tagCambridge news tagOntario. News tagBrantford news tagConestoga College tagOntario college news tagConestoga College COVID policy tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers