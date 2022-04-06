Conestoga College in Kitchener to keep COVID-19 policies in place

Send this page to someone via email

Conestoga College in Kitchener, Ont., has announced that it will keep all of its COVID-19 vaccination and masking requirements in place for the spring semester.

A letter to the community from school president John Tibbits notes that Ontario appears to have entered a sixth wave of the pandemic, leading to around 30-35,000 new cases daily.

“Daily case counts, outbreaks in nursing and retirement homes and other congregate settings, as well as hospitalizations, are all rising,” Tibbit’s letter read.

It continued, ”given the surge in infections in our local community and across Ontario, Conestoga will maintain current vaccination and masking requirements for all students, employees and visitors into the Spring 2022 semester.”

He said that the measures will remain in place in an effort to keep staff and students safe, including those who are most vulnerable to the virus.

Tibbits also noted that they will continue to track the virus which could lead to changes in policy going forward.

The college’s vaccination policy states that all those who visit the school must be fully vaccinated. The school also requires masks to be worn in most settings.