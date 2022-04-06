Menu

Sports

Three-time Olympic medallist Meaghan Benfeito retires from diving

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 6, 2022 12:07 pm

Canadian diver Meaghan Benfeito, a three-time Olympic medallist, has announced her retirement from the sport.

The 33-year-old from Montreal teamed with Roseline Filion to win bronze in the 10-metre synchro event at the 2012 London Olympics and the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

Benfeito also took bronze in the individual 10-metre platform in Rio.

Read more: ‘Surreal’: Canadian athletes stayed healthy, won 24 medals during 2020 Tokyo Olympics

The decorated diver also won four world championship medals (three silver, one bronze), five Commonwealth Games medals (two gold, two silver, one bronze) and seven Pan American Games medals (three gold, one silver, three bronze).

Benfeito competed in four Olympics, making her debut at the 2008 Games in Beijing. She just missed out on a medal at last year’s Tokyo Games, finishing fourth with partner Caeli McKay in the 10-metre synchro.

Benfeito lost her Olympic medals when a fire destroyed her Montreal-area condo building on Jan. 28, 2021. She was presented with replacement medals shortly before the start of the Tokyo Games.

Click to play video: 'Home From Tokyo' Home From Tokyo
Home From Tokyo – Aug 10, 2021
