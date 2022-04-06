Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

2-year-old accidentally shoots, kills 4-year-old sister at Pennsylvania gas station

By Kathryn Mannie Global News
Posted April 6, 2022 11:46 am
Police tape at an investigation in Toronto. View image in full screen
FILE. Police tape at an investigation in Toronto. File/Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press

A four-year-old girl in Chester, Penn., has died after her two-year-old brother accidentally discharged a gun inside the parked vehicle where they were waiting.

The Chester police investigation into the incident revealed that the boy had been “handling a gun” inside the vehicle that was parked at a mini mart gas station. The gun discharged around 10:47 a.m., striking his sister.

The four-year-old girl was rushed to a local hospital by adults who were on the scene but she was pronounced dead, police said.

It was not made clear who the gun belonged to, how the toddler got a hold of the weapon, or even what kind of gun it was.

Read more: Florida mom shot, killed by toddler during work Zoom call

Story continues below advertisement

 

Witnesses at the scene told CBS News that the children’s father was outside the vehicle when the tragic shooting occurred, and that the family are known to frequent the mini mart.

One local said that the two kids were close to their father.

“It was a morning ritual, I’d see them every morning,” Theodore Thaddeus Crump said. “He was a good dude. He went to work every day. He kept his kids right there beside him. It’s the number one thing that he did, OK. Their dad was a very beautiful man.”

Trending Stories

The investigation into the incident is being led by Det. Raheem Blanden, who confirmed to NBC News that the two children were indeed siblings.

Read more: Author of ‘How to Murder Your Husband’ now on trial for husband’s murder

Jack Stollsteimer, District Attorney for Delaware County, where Chester is located, told The Philadelphia Inquirer that his office is assisting in the investigation into the “absolutely tragic” shooting.

“Everybody in the community of Chester, in Delaware County, myself included, all of us are just heartbroken to think of what happened to this poor child,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety, at least 51 unintentional shootings by children have occurred in the U.S. so far this year. These incidents have resulted in 17 deaths and 38 injuries.

Just last month, a three-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed his mother inside a parked car outside a Chicago supermarket. The family was sitting inside the car when the boy found the gun and discharged it.

Click to play video: 'Mother killed after toddler shoots her during work video call: Police' Mother killed after toddler shoots her during work video call: Police
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guns taggun control tagGun Deaths tagboy kills sister tagbrother kills sister tagchester pennsylvania shooting taggun toddler tagkids shooting tagtoddler kills four year old sister tagtoddler shoots sister at gas station tagtwo year old boy kills sister tagunintentional shooting children tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers