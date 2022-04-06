Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Montreal home prices surged in March as sales dipped: Quebec real estate board

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 6, 2022 9:16 am
For sale signs are seen in front of a Montreal condominium, Tuesday, March 17, 2015. View image in full screen
For sale signs are seen in front of a Montreal condominium, Tuesday, March 17, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers says last month’s Montreal home prices crept up by an average 17 per cent from last year as sales fell by almost 10 per cent.

The board says the median price of a single-family home reached $565,550 in March, an 18 per cent gain from last year.

Condominiums saw a 16 per cent increase, making the median price $402,600 last month.

Sales for the month totalled 5,493, down 13 per cent from 6,281 last March.

Read more: Montreal home sales down 12% in February compared to a year ago: Quebec real estate group

Last month’s new listings amounted to 7,217, down nine per cent from 7,295 the previous March.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Charles Brant, the association’s director of market analysis, says the month was characterized by a renewed increase in prices, along with sales decreasing at a lower level than what was seen pre-pandemic.

“This new feverish surge, against a backdrop of overbidding, may be one of the very last ones. Indeed, the number of active listings tends to stabilize, or even increase in certain sectors and categories, after the steady decline recorded since the beginning of the pandemic,” he said in a news release.

Click to play video: 'Flipping homes for big profits is pricing some buyers out of the market' Flipping homes for big profits is pricing some buyers out of the market
Flipping homes for big profits is pricing some buyers out of the market
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Real Estate tagMontreal real estate tagHome-ownership tagQuebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers tagMontreal home prices tagMontreal home sales tagQuebec homes tagReal estate in Montreal tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers