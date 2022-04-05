CAA Saskatchewan Worst Roads campaign is back another year

Send this page to someone via email

With spring comes snow melt and puddles. But what lies underneath the puddles are potholes which make Saskatchewan roads horrible.

Which is why CAA has brought back their annual Saskatchewan Worst Roads campaign to encourage people to nominate and vote for their worst, unsafe roads from April 6 to 30, 2022.

Read more: CAA Saskatchewan launches annual Worst Roads campaign

“Typically, potholes have been voted as the number one problem during the CAA Worst Roads campaigns,” according to a media release.

“However, other issues voted and noted include crumbling pavement, cracks, general disrepair, poor signage, congestion, and unsafe infrastructure.”

CAA Top Ten Worst Roads will be reported during a four-week campaign at different locations from the past few years. The reports will be featured in weekly news releases and on CAA Saskatchewan’s social media channels including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: New highway cameras installed across Saskatchewan to help with safe holiday travel

“Road users can vote as more than one type of road user every 24 hours during this year’s campaign,” stated a media release. “The 2022 CAA Top Ten Worst Roads will be revealed on May 2, 2022.”

The CAA Worst Roads site will include a Google Maps locator that will show vote distribution across the province and will also pinpoint the current locations of the nominated roads that are receiving votes.

The CAA online campaign aims at drawing attention to our province’s worst, most unsafe roads with hopes of sparking conversation and action.

For more information, check out caask.ca/worstroads.

1:48 Regina roads round out Saskatchewan’s worst streets Regina roads round out Saskatchewan’s worst streets – Apr 25, 2019