Premier Legault considering delaying amendment to Quebec’s Bill 96

Quebec Premier François Legault says he’s willing to consider his options as Liberal party leader Dominique Anglade is formally requesting an amendment to Bill 96 be withdrawn.

The amendment, which requires all students at English-speaking CEGEPs pass three French courses in order to graduate, was initially introduced by the Liberal party.

”Right now, Liberal party says, ‘Oh, I made an error in making this suggestion,’ so we have to discuss with two other parties also what do we think about that. Do we give a delay?” Legault said at a Tuesday afternoon press conference.

Anglade wants the amendment removed after learning that it may hurt some Anglophone students and threaten their academic success.

”We don’t want to have students that fail,” Anglade said.

Bill 96, a proposed law to overhaul the French language charter, is currently being studied in commission. Removing the amendment would require unanimous consent from all four political parties — not likely to happen as both the Parti-Québécois and Québec Solidaire support the amendment.

”We have to see this as something that will help young Anglophone have a professional future in Quebec,” Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, the Québec Solidare leader said.

The language critic of the Parti-Québécois said the Liberal party is at fault for initially introducing the change.

“That’s their problem,” Pascal Bérubé, said. “Deal with it.”

Several Anglophone students Global News spoke with at Dawson College oppose the amendment and want it withdrawn.

“It would really decrease my chances of making it through the program,” Mark Rae, a Dawson College student, told Global News.

And the English Parents’ Committee Association wants the amendment withdrawn.

“My son would never pass that, he has special needs. So some politician is going to tell me what my son’s future is going to be?” Katherine Korakakis, the president of the association told Global News.

Bill 96 continues to be studied by the Commission on Culture and Education.

