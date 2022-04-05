Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario to soon offer 4th COVID-19 vaccine doses to those aged 60+: health minister

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 5, 2022 1:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Uptick of COVID cases pushes Canada to a 6th wave' Uptick of COVID cases pushes Canada to a 6th wave
Uptick of COVID cases pushes Canada to a 6th wave

Ontario’s health minister says the province plans to soon make fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines available to residents aged 60 and older.

Christine Elliott says the province will announce a plan tomorrow for expanding eligibility for fourth doses.

Fourth doses in Ontario are already available to long-term care and retirement home residents as well as those who are immunocompromised.

Read more: Ontario COVID update: 1,091 people in hospital, 173 in intensive care

The government’s plan comes as COVID-19 hospitalizations have been rising in Ontario — the province reported 1,091 people in hospital with the virus today, nearly 40 per cent higher than a week ago.

Trending Stories

Elliott says the rise in cases is no surprise and the province can manage it.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario ended mask mandates in most public spaces two weeks ago, with the exception of public transit and health-care settings such as hospitals and long-term care homes.

More to come.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagOntario tagOntario COVID-19 tagcovid vaccine tagOntario COVID tagOntario COVID vaccine tagfourth dose tagOntario fourth doses tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers