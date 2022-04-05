Ontario to soon offer 4th COVID-19 vaccine doses to those aged 60+: health minister

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s health minister says the province plans to soon make fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines available to residents aged 60 and older.

Christine Elliott says the province will announce a plan tomorrow for expanding eligibility for fourth doses.

Fourth doses in Ontario are already available to long-term care and retirement home residents as well as those who are immunocompromised.

The government’s plan comes as COVID-19 hospitalizations have been rising in Ontario — the province reported 1,091 people in hospital with the virus today, nearly 40 per cent higher than a week ago.

Elliott says the rise in cases is no surprise and the province can manage it.

Ontario ended mask mandates in most public spaces two weeks ago, with the exception of public transit and health-care settings such as hospitals and long-term care homes.

