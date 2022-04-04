Menu

Canada

Canadian Forces sexual misconduct review expected on May 20: minister

By Amanda Connolly Global News
Posted April 4, 2022 3:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Military faces second external review of sexual misconduct since 2015' Military faces second external review of sexual misconduct since 2015
Former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour will lead an independent, external review into how the Canadian Armed Forces handles sexual harassment and misconduct allegations within its ranks. Mercedes Stephenson looks at the goal of this review, and what's being promised – Apr 29, 2021

The hotly anticipated independent review probing how best to address sexual misconduct in the Canadian Forces is expected to land next month, says Defence Minister Anita Anand.

During testimony before the Senate national security committee on Monday, Anand said the final report by former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour into possibilities to create an independent reporting system for military sexual misconduct is expected on May 20.

Trending Stories

“In terms of my expectations, I have been meeting regularly with Mme. Arbour and I know that her process has been very thorough,” Anand told the committee.

More to come.

