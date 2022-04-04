Canadian Forces sexual misconduct review expected on May 20: minister

Send this page to someone via email

The hotly anticipated independent review probing how best to address sexual misconduct in the Canadian Forces is expected to land next month, says Defence Minister Anita Anand.

During testimony before the Senate national security committee on Monday, Anand said the final report by former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour into possibilities to create an independent reporting system for military sexual misconduct is expected on May 20.

“In terms of my expectations, I have been meeting regularly with Mme. Arbour and I know that her process has been very thorough,” Anand told the committee.

More to come.