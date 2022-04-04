SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Vladimir Putin should face war crimes trial for Bucha massacre, Biden says

By Aamer Madhani, Zeke Miller and Chris Megerian The Associated Press
Posted April 4, 2022 10:57 am
Click to play video: 'Worldwide condemnation over execution of civilians in Ukraine' Worldwide condemnation over execution of civilians in Ukraine
WATCH: Worldwide condemnation over execution of civilians in Ukraine

Warning: This story contains details that may be disturbing to some. Reader discretion is advised.

President Joe Biden on Monday called for war crimes trial against Russia President Vladimir Putin and said he’d seek more sanctions after reported atrocities in Ukraine.

“You saw what happened in Bucha,” Biden said. He added that Putin “is a war criminal.”

Read more: What happened in Bucha, Ukraine? Here’s what you need to know

Biden’s comments to reporters came after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Bucha, one of the towns surrounding Kyiv where Ukrainian officials say the bodies of civilians have been found.

Zelenskyy called the Russian actions “genocide” and called for the West to apply tougher sanctions against Russia.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The bodies of 410 civilians have been removed from Kyiv-area towns that were recently retaken from Russian forces, Ukraine’s prosecutor-general, Iryna Venediktova, said.

Ukraine Bucha Russia View image in full screen
A photo shows damages from conflict areas in the Hostomel region, as Russian attacks on Ukraine continue, on April 3 in Bucha, Ukraine. Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Associated Press journalists saw the bodies of at least 21 people in various spots around Bucha, northwest of the capital.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president, tweeted Monday that he European Union will send investigators to Ukraine to help the local prosecutor general in its war crimes investigation.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Russia tagUkraine tagJoe Biden tagVladimir Putin tagUkraine news tagRussia Ukraine tagUkraine Russia tagRussia News tagrussia invades ukraine tagRussia Ukraine news tagUkraine Russia news tagBucha tagbucha massacre tagukraine bucha massacre tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers