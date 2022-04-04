Habitat for Humanity condo project in Peterborough to welcome 41 families

Send this page to someone via email

Habitat for Humanity Peterborough and Kawartha plans to welcome 41 families into a new condominium building in Peterborough’s north end.

On Sunday, Habitat for Humanity celebrated the official completion of the new building on Leahy’s Lane following more than two years of construction. The building will welcome 41 families in the coming weeks, providing one, two and three-bedroom units for a number of demographics including first-time homeowners, seniors, young couples and low-income individuals.

Through a partnership with Kawartha Credit Union, Habitat for Humanity can offer mortgages geared on an owner’s income — capped at 30 per cent.

“So with that it allows them to save money, have more financial stability and be able to plan for their futures,” said Jenn MacDonald, communications and donor services manager with Habitat for Humanity.

Among those getting a tour of the new complex on Sunday was Ashley Doust. She and her daughter will soon call one of the units home after struggling to find affordable housing in the city. In February, the average cost of a home in Peterborough reached more than $885,000.

“It’s impossible,” she said. “If you want something to rent that’s decent, you’re looking at upwards of $1,600 and to rent a home is higher than that. And purchasing a home in this market is just not feasible — especially for a single mother like myself. It’s just not something that would have ever happened.”

Doust says she applied for a unit in September 2020 and put in the “sweat equity” to earn the unit by helping with construction of the building.

MacDonald said the building’s layout offers Habitat for Humanity to serve demographics they have not been able to previously serve with smaller builds.

“With this build we have individuals, we have seniors, we have young couples starting out their families — so it has been really exciting to help out more families in the city of Peterborough,” she said.

MacDonald noted Phase 2 of the project aims to add an additional 12 units to the property. Construction is expected to start later this year and homeowner applications are now being accepted.

— with files from Sam Houpt