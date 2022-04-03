Moncton community comes out in droves to support fundraiser for Ukraine

Send this page to someone via email

The Ukrainian fundraiser at Euston Park Social — an outdoor beer garden in Moncton — was packed to the brim on Sunday with a long line of people outside waiting to get in.

As fundraisers for Ukraine continue to happen across the province, Anna Kovalchuk from the Ukrainian Club of Moncton said on Sunday the donations are making a tangible difference.

“I wouldn’t have the total necessarily, but I know the previous fundraiser raised more than $30,000 and we’re really amazed by the support of the local community.” she said.

Read more: Moncton couple prepares to welcome Ukrainian family to their home

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the Ukrainian Club said they sent 21 bags of medication and tactical equipment weighing 23 kilograms each to Warsaw in Poland, along with four small carry-on bags.

Story continues below advertisement

The equipment will be distributed by volunteers to those in need as the war continues. While another fundraiser was happening in Sussex, Monctonians came out to sample the Ukrainian-inspired food, like poutine topped with Mista Kapusta, a Ukrainian fried cabbage dish.

Euston Park Social co-owner Susan Cormier said she and her husband Gene Cormier were inspired by their Ukrainian neighbour to host a fundraiser.

“He gave us this amazing cookbook of traditional Ukrainian recipes so Gene went through some of his favourites that he thought we could produce here.” she said on Sunday.

Cormier said she was overwhelmed with the response.

“We opened the doors about 15 minutes early and we were immediately full.” she said.

Attendees were also able to purchase merchandise that was largely donated by local vendors like Christina Keaveny, who makes items like sweaters, keychains and coffee mugs and donates the proceeds.

She said she felt compelled to help after watching events on the news.

“I reached out to the Ukrainian Club of Moncton asked if there are any fundraisers and if I could help. As long as they’re doing these fundraisers I will be helping and campaigning for them.” she said on Sunday.

Advertisement