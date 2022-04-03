Man stabbed near Toronto gas station Saturday night: police

Toronto police are investigating after a late-night stabbing near a gas station on Saturday.
In a tweet, police said officers responded to a call around 11:46 p.m. The incident took place in the Eglinton Avenue and Oakwood Avenue area.
Police said there were reports of a street robbery.
Officers initially said the injuries were “very serious” but subsequently changed their status to “non-life-threatening.”
The man was taken to hospital by paramedics.
Police searched the area but there is no word on a suspect.
