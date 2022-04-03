Man stabbed near Toronto gas station Saturday night: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police are investigating after a late-night stabbing near a gas station on Saturday.

In a tweet, police said officers responded to a call around 11:46 p.m. The incident took place in the Eglinton Avenue and Oakwood Avenue area.

Police said there were reports of a street robbery.

Officers initially said the injuries were “very serious” but subsequently changed their status to “non-life-threatening.”

Read more: Toronto police announce arrest in Leslieville murder

The man was taken to hospital by paramedics.

Police searched the area but there is no word on a suspect.