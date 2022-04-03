Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man stabbed near Toronto gas station Saturday night: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 3, 2022 12:15 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police are investigating after a late-night stabbing near a gas station on Saturday.

In a tweet, police said officers responded to a call around 11:46 p.m. The incident took place in the Eglinton Avenue and Oakwood Avenue area.

Police said there were reports of a street robbery.

Trending Stories

Officers initially said the injuries were “very serious” but subsequently changed their status to “non-life-threatening.”

Read more: Toronto police announce arrest in Leslieville murder

The man was taken to hospital by paramedics.

Police searched the area but there is no word on a suspect.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagPolice tagToronto Police tagToronto crime tagToronto Stabbing tagEglinton Avenue tagOakwood Avenue tagGas Station Stabbing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers