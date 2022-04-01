WestJet flight heading to Toronto lands in Regina due to ‘medical situation’

Send this page to someone via email

A plane flying from Calgary to Toronto made an unexpected stop in Regina Friday morning.

The Regina Airport Authority (RAA) confirmed Friday afternoon that WestJet flight 656 had to make an unscheduled landing at about 11 a.m. at the Regina International Airport because of a “medical situation” onboard.

It was a unique situation for airport staff considering the diverted aircraft ⁠— a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner ⁠— is reportedly one of the largest planes to ever land in Regina, according to the airport authority.

“We had our both our own emergency services, as well as the City of Regina emergency teams, on site taking care of that medical situation and that’s been dealt with,” said Justin Reves, manager of customer experience and marketing at the RAA.

Story continues below advertisement

Passengers remained on the plane which was parked on the tarmac while the situation was handled by first responders.

When asked about the traveller’s status, Reves said he was unaware of the person’s situation and suggested that WestJet would be able to provide an update.

According to WestJet spokesperson Denise Kenny in an emailed statement, the company did not have anything to add regarding the passenger’s status due to the “privacy of our guests.”

“I can confirm that (Friday) WestJet flight 656 from Calgary to Toronto was diverted to Regina due to a medical emergency,” the statement read.

“The aircraft was re-fuelled and returned on its way to Toronto. We appreciate the patience and understanding of our guests for the interruption to their travel plans.”

Reves said the situation took about an hour before the plane returned to the air.