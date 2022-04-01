Peachland town council to discuss Highway 97 options again

Send this page to someone via email

The only two-lane section of Highway 97 between Vernon and Penticton will be discussed again by Peachland town council next week.

In its agenda for April 5, the ongoing debate around the community of 5,500 whether that section will be left alone, undergo minor modifications, become four-lanes or have a bypass, will once again be broached.

The minor modifications could include a speed limit of 70 km/h throughout Peachland, and a new traffic light potentially installed at Trepanier Bench Road and Highway 97.

Council’s agenda for Tuesday includes a letter written by provincial transportation minister Rob Fleming on March 16. The letter is a response to a three-page letter from Peachland Mayor Cindy Fortin on Nov. 12 regarding the highway’s future.

The ministry made a presentation to town council on Oct. 9 entitled ‘Highway 97 Peachland Transportation Study and Short Term Improvements.’

In her letter, Fortin told Fleming that highway safety continues to be a major concern for the community, but council has “considerable outstanding concerns in relation to the ministry’s short-term and long-term improvements.”

Fortin also said council has other concerns, including converting one road into one-way, pedestrian and cyclist safety, speed-limit reductions, a centre median barrier and lighting.

“It is still not clear what the province’s long-term plans are for Highway 97 through Peachland. Our impression is that the ministry is considering adding lanes to Highway 97, while also reviewing limited bypass options that run through Peachland’s upper fringe areas,” the mayor said in the Nov. 12 letter.

“Our community continues to have serious concerns about any proposals for a four-lane highway through Peachland. Council maintains that this option is neither a viable nor a sustainable long-term solution for the scale and nature of our community, nor the best solution for highway users.”

The letter continued, saying “similarly, a bypass or ‘alternate route’ running through Peachland’s upper fringe areas is unsupportable, since it would further bisect our small community and disrupt several private properties.”

Fleming wrote back apologizing for the delay in responding, but saying enhancing safety along this stretch of highway remains a priority for the ministry too.

The letters can be found on the District of Peachland’s website.

