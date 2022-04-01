Menu

Canada

Local Ukrainian dance group teams up with city officials to send body armour overseas

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted April 1, 2022 6:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Ukrainian dance group, City of Winnipeg, Urban Tactical to send body armour to Ukraine' Ukrainian dance group, City of Winnipeg, Urban Tactical to send body armour to Ukraine
"This is something that could provide life saving support." Zoloto Dancers has teamed up with the City of Winnipeg and Urban Tactical to send 126 donated pieces of body armour to Ukraine. Zoloto's Scott Gordon talks about the importance of the gear, and an April 3rd benefit raising money for Ukraine.

A local Ukrainian dance group is joining forces with the City of Winnipeg to send 126 pieces of body armour to Ukraine.

The dance group came into contact with Mayor Brian Bowman in early March.

Read more: Preparations underway to welcome Ukrainian refugees to Manitoba

According to Zoloto’s Scott Gordon, the mayor was keen on touching base with Winnipeg’s Ukrainian community to gauge their reaction to the invasion.

Members of Zoloto Ukrainian Dance took the opportunity to ask if any life saving equipment could be spared.

The city responded by offering to donate body armour to Ukraine.

Read more: Man who fled Ukraine reunites with mother in Winnipeg after long journey home

“This is high-end law enforcement equipment. This could be a game changer as far as saving lives,” says Gordon.

“We’ve seen the indiscriminate missile and artillery strikes in residential areas. You have first responders, fire, paramedics going into those areas. This could be the actual difference between surviving the bombardments or not.”

Read more: Ukraine needs more humanitarian aid, military gear, Trudeau tells EU leaders

“We are really, really going to be dedicated to doing whatever we can to support Ukraine,” he says. “There’s still many refugees to come over and there’s going to be a long rebuilding process, so groups in Canada are going to be very active for a long time coming.”

