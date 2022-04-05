Crime Beat podcast: Mr. Gregory’s dark secret

In the summer of 2020, a listener reached out and asked how Crime Beat stories are selected.
She said she was seeking justice for something that happened to her decades earlier when she was a teenager.
That was the starting point of this episode.
Join Global News senior crime reporter Nancy Hixt as she shares how one woman’s bravery cracked open one of the most high-profile sex assault cases in Calgary’s history.
Learn exclusive new details of the police investigation in ‘Mr. Gregory’s dark secret.’
—
If you enjoy Crime Beat, please take a minute to rate it on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts, tell us what you think and share the show with your friends.
Contact:
Twitter: @nancyhixt
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NancyHixtCrimeBeat/
Email: nancy.hixt@globalnews.ca
We LOVE that you are loving the Crime Beat podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?
Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…
- Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for “Crime Beat” and select it from the list of results.
- Once on the Crime Beat page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.
- Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.
- Open the Spotify app, search for “Crime Beat” and select it from the list of results.
- Once on the Crime Beat page, click the “Follow” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.
- Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.
Comments