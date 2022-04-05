Crime Beat podcast: Mr. Gregory’s dark secret

Send this page to someone via email

In the summer of 2020, a listener reached out and asked how Crime Beat stories are selected.

She said she was seeking justice for something that happened to her decades earlier when she was a teenager.

That was the starting point of this episode.

Join Global News senior crime reporter Nancy Hixt as she shares how one woman’s bravery cracked open one of the most high-profile sex assault cases in Calgary’s history.

Learn exclusive new details of the police investigation in ‘Mr. Gregory’s dark secret.’

