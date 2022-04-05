Menu

Crime

Crime Beat podcast: Mr. Gregory’s dark secret

By Nancy Hixt Global News
Posted April 5, 2022 2:00 am
Michael Gregory, 57, was charged with the sexual abuse of six former students. View image in full screen
Michael Gregory, 57, was charged with the sexual abuse of six former students. Obtained by Global News
In the summer of 2020, a listener reached out and asked how Crime Beat stories are selected.

She said she was seeking justice for something that happened to her decades earlier when she was a teenager.

Read more: Former Calgary teacher accused of historical sexual abuse of 6 students

That was the starting point of this episode.

Read more: Body of former Calgary teacher accused of historical sexual abuse found in B.C.

Join Global News senior crime reporter Nancy Hixt as she shares how one woman’s bravery cracked open one of the most high-profile sex assault cases in Calgary’s history. 

Learn exclusive new details of the police investigation in ‘Mr. Gregory’s dark secret.’ 

Contact:

Twitter: @nancyhixt

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NancyHixtCrimeBeat/

Email: nancy.hixt@globalnews.ca

