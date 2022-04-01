Alberta’s deadly drug problem continues: government data

New data released by the Alberta government shows another 160 people in the province died from drug poisoning deaths in January.
The vast majority of deaths were opioid-related and took place in Calgary and Edmonton.
However, the city with the highest rate of overdose deaths was Lethbridge.
It was the deadliest January on record, with a 21 per cent increase in overdose deaths compared to January of last year, and a 229 per cent jump compared to January of 2020.
