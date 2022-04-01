Menu

Health

Alberta’s deadly drug problem continues: government data

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 1, 2022 1:56 pm
Prescription pills containing oxycodone and acetaminophen are shown in Toronto, Dec. 23, 2017. View image in full screen
Prescription pills containing oxycodone and acetaminophen are shown in Toronto, Dec. 23, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

New data released by the Alberta government shows another 160 people in the province died from drug poisoning deaths in January.

The vast majority of deaths were opioid-related and took place in Calgary and Edmonton.

Read more: More than 1,700 Albertans died of drug overdoses in 2021, the deadliest year on record

However, the city with the highest rate of overdose deaths was Lethbridge.

It was the deadliest January on record, with a 21 per cent increase in overdose deaths compared to January of last year, and a 229 per cent jump compared to January of 2020.

