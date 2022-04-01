Alberta’s deadly drug problem continues: government data

Send this page to someone via email

New data released by the Alberta government shows another 160 people in the province died from drug poisoning deaths in January.

The vast majority of deaths were opioid-related and took place in Calgary and Edmonton.

However, the city with the highest rate of overdose deaths was Lethbridge.

It was the deadliest January on record, with a 21 per cent increase in overdose deaths compared to January of last year, and a 229 per cent jump compared to January of 2020.

