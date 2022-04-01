Menu

Crime

Police appeal for witnesses after Vaughan hit-and-run leaves man with serious injuries

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted April 1, 2022 12:35 pm
An officer and a York Regional Police cruiser at the service's Richmond Hill station. View image in full screen
An officer and a York Regional Police cruiser at the service's Richmond Hill station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying a suspect after a hit-and-run collision left a pedestrian with serious injuries in Vaughan, Ont.

In a press release, York Regional Police said officers received a report on March 31, at around 9 p.m., of a hit-and-run in the Hedgerow Lane and Highway 27 area.

Read more: Driver killed in Mimico crash that left 2 pedestrians dead under driving ban: Toronto police

Officers said a 62-year-old man from Vaughan was crossing the street with his wife when he was struck by a vehicle driving northbound on Highway 27.

Police said the suspect vehicle — a dark-coloured sedan — did not remain at the scene and was last seen heading north on Highway 27.

Officers said the victim was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are now seeking to speak to a “possible witness.”

Read more: 3 people dead following collision in Toronto’s Mimico neighbourhood

According to police, a woman with brown hair who was driving a white Audi SUV stopped at the scene.

Police said anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

