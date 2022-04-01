Police appeal for witnesses after Vaughan hit-and-run leaves man with serious injuries

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying a suspect after a hit-and-run collision left a pedestrian with serious injuries in Vaughan, Ont.

In a press release, York Regional Police said officers received a report on March 31, at around 9 p.m., of a hit-and-run in the Hedgerow Lane and Highway 27 area.

Officers said a 62-year-old man from Vaughan was crossing the street with his wife when he was struck by a vehicle driving northbound on Highway 27.

Police said the suspect vehicle — a dark-coloured sedan — did not remain at the scene and was last seen heading north on Highway 27.

Officers said the victim was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are now seeking to speak to a “possible witness.”

According to police, a woman with brown hair who was driving a white Audi SUV stopped at the scene.

Police said anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.