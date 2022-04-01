Major detours and disruptions coming due to weekend road closure of Highway 13

Send this page to someone via email

Drivers looking to head to Laval or Lachine via Highway 13 this weekend will have to find a new route.

The major north-south link will be completely closed in both directions.

“This weekend will be problematic, no question. For people trying to get into Laval or Ville Saint-Laurent, the 13 is a major link,” traffic expert Rick Leckner said.

The Quebec transport ministry is warning drivers to plan ahead.

Crews will be installing a temporary overpass structure to be used for the future Highway 520 reconstruction project.

“This particular structure will be completely demolished and rebuilt. We need to install this temporary ramp in order to move public utilities in the area,” said Sarah Bensadoun, Transport Ministry spokesperson.

Bensadoun said this installation will only be preparatory work for the extensive project, which is expected to ramp up next year.

“It is a very busy area. There is the airport, the industrial zone. We need to make sure everything is well prepared for workers and tourists to be able to transit through this space,” Bensadoun said.

The transport ministry said the closure will put a serious strain on the road network.

Significant detours have been established. Drivers will be directed through local streets.

Motorists also have the option of taking Hwy. 40, Hwy. 520 or Hwy. 20.

“Before you leave the house, take the time to look at the apps — Google Maps, Waze — to see the best route in. With gas prices being off the charts, you don’t want to be sitting on the Decarie Expressway,” Leckner said.

“It is spring. We are starting to rebuild our construction sites. This is only the beginning,” Bensadoun said.

The reconstruction project on Hwy. 520 started in 2020 and is expected to last until 2026.

While plans are still fluid, Bensadoun said the transport ministry has a budget of $90 million for the project.

The weekend closure will be in effect as of Friday night, beginning at 10 p.m. and lasting until 5 a.m. Monday.