Crime

Brantford resident arrested in ongoing Norfolk County robbery investigation

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted April 1, 2022 8:10 am
Ontario Provincial Police say the robbery took place at a convenience store on James Street on the morning of March 5. View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police say the robbery took place at a convenience store on James Street on the morning of March 5. Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press

The Ontario Provincial Police say a Brantford resident was taken into custody Wednesday in relation to an ongoing robbery investigation in Norfolk County that began in early March.

The robbery took place at a convenience store on James Street in Delhi on the morning of March 5, according to OPP.

Police say a lone man entered the store while brandishing an “edged weapon” and demanded cash from the attendant.

The man was given a quantity of cash before fleeing, police said. The attendant did not suffer any injuries.

On Wednesday, police said a suspect was arrested at a Brantford home without incident.

A 36-year-old Brantford resident has been charged with robbery with a weapon and disguise with intent.

Police say the accused remains in custody and is scheduled to make a court appearance in Simcoe at a later date.

