Brantford resident arrested in ongoing Norfolk County robbery investigation

The Ontario Provincial Police say a Brantford resident was taken into custody Wednesday in relation to an ongoing robbery investigation in Norfolk County that began in early March.
The robbery took place at a convenience store on James Street in Delhi on the morning of March 5, according to OPP.
Police say a lone man entered the store while brandishing an “edged weapon” and demanded cash from the attendant.
The man was given a quantity of cash before fleeing, police said. The attendant did not suffer any injuries.
On Wednesday, police said a suspect was arrested at a Brantford home without incident.
A 36-year-old Brantford resident has been charged with robbery with a weapon and disguise with intent.
Police say the accused remains in custody and is scheduled to make a court appearance in Simcoe at a later date.
