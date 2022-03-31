Consultations underway to revisit Calgary’s branding

Send this page to someone via email

What is Calgary known for? What should Calgary be known for? Several organizations in the city are hoping to answer those questions with a review of the city’s brand.

Several organizations including Tourism Calgary, Calgary Economic Development and the City of Calgary are two months into a wide consultation with Calgarians, businesses and visitors to “understand how the landscape has evolved” and to understand how the city’s brand is perceived.

“The work that we’re doing now isn’t about a watermark, or a logo, or a tagline,” CED CEO Brad Parry told Global News. “It’s about the underpinning of the brand values that we want to be, as a community.”

According to Tourism Calgary, more than 200 Calgarians have participated in the engagement to date, representing sectors like business, creative, government, sport, education, finance, oil and gas, tech as well as Indigenous communities and social services.

So far, the engagement process included workshops, focus groups and surveys.

“We are known for many things,” Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said. “The thing people forget sometimes is that we’re the third-most diverse city in this nation and we’re emerging as a clean tech hub.”

Parry said the idea to revisit the city’s brand came during the pandemic as many businesses made adjustments to their branding.

The goal, according to Parry, is to understand the city’s “brand promise” to set Calgary up for success in the future.

“Understanding what is the current mood and feeling around the Calgary brand and how do we start to use that to rethink how we position ourselves for long-term success,” Parry said.

Global News spoke with several Calgarians about what they believe Calgary is best known for, with the most popular answer being the Calgary Stampede.

“The Calgary Stampede, a growing diversity and business opportunities, there’s a growing tech sector, and oil and gas,” Deborah Sim told Global News.

“Definitely the Calgary Stampede — it’s one of the biggest things Calgary is known for,” Kimberly Oliveros said. “(Canada Olympic Park), the Olympic Oval as well.”

Others felt the city’s geographic location was what many think of when they think of Calgary.

“I think we’re known for the rivers, proximity to the mountains, where it is we sit in the world,” Glenn Feltham said.

Both Gondek and Parry are among several Calgary representatives attending the GLOBE 2022 Forum in Vancouver this week, in an effort to attract investment to the city.

“The interest in Calgary as a place to locate business is high right now,” Gondek said. “Not only is the interest in our real estate opportunities something that is piquing everyone’s curiosity, but the fact that Calgary has so much to offer.”

When asked what potential changes could come from revisiting the city’s branding strategy, Parry said it is still too early and those conversations haven’t begun.

According to Tourism Calgary, recommendations based on the feedback from stakeholders are anticipated later this year.