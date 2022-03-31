Free course on managing money available to Okanagan residents

Send this page to someone via email

A registered charity in the Okanagan is offering a free program on managing money to area residents.

Launch Okanagan says the eight-week course is open to all, and that the program’s goal is to increase financial competency and boost confidence.

With classes running on Wednesday evenings via Zoom, the online program begins on April 13. Topics include budgeting, saving and investing, credit and debit management, consumerism and your relationship with money.

“The Dollars and Sense program is suited for anyone that wants to improve their financial situation and learn strategies on how to manage their money more effectively,” said Launch Okanagan Executive Director Jennifer Robins.

Launch Okanagan says the courses are taught by experienced professionals, including certified financial planners.

The local charity says participants can sign up anonymously. Crowe MacKay LLP, an accounting firm, is also involved in the program.

Dave Gautier, a managing partner at Crowe MacKay in Kelowna, says the company understands “the value of financial education, and the power it has in changing lives and building futures for individuals and families.”

To register for the free program, visit Launch Okanagan and select Get Started, or send an email to Jennifer@launchokanagan.ca.

According to FP Canada’s Financial Stress Index, published in June 2021, 39 per cent of Canadians polled under 35 say that financial stress has led to health issues and 11 per cent of respondents under 35 say that financial stress has led to mental health challenges or substance abuse. Comparatively, 28 per cent of those over 35 say financial stress has impacted their health and 5 per cent say it’s led to mental health challenges and substance abuse.

Canadians under 35 are also much more likely (44 per cent) to cite money as their No. 1 source of stress than those 35 and older (36 per cent).

— With files from the Canadian Press

