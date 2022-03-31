Environment Canada issues weather statement for Toronto, warns of ‘strong winds’

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto, warning of “strong winds” expected to hit the city on Thursday.

The statement issued early Thursday said moderate south winds gusting up to 50 km/h are expected to develop in Toronto this morning.

“Winds will then shift to the southwest and strengthen to up to 90 km/h in the afternoon with the passage of a cold front,” the statement reads.

The agency said wind warnings may be issued for some areas as the system approaches.

Environment Canada also said utility outages “are possible.”

According to Environment Canada, it is expected to hit 15C in Toronto on Thursday.

