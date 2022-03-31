Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Environment Canada issues weather statement for Toronto, warns of ‘strong winds’

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 31, 2022 10:42 am
People hold hands over looking the city skyline on Lake Ontario near Humber Bay during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, April 5, 2021. View image in full screen
People hold hands over looking the city skyline on Lake Ontario near Humber Bay during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto, warning of “strong winds” expected to hit the city on Thursday.

The statement issued early Thursday said moderate south winds gusting up to 50 km/h are expected to develop in Toronto this morning.

Read more: Intense January snowstorm cost Toronto more than $17M to clear

“Winds will then shift to the southwest and strengthen to up to 90 km/h in the afternoon with the passage of a cold front,” the statement reads.

Trending Stories

The agency said wind warnings may be issued for some areas as the system approaches.

Environment Canada also said utility outages “are possible.”

According to Environment Canada, it is expected to hit 15C in Toronto on Thursday.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagToronto tagWeather tagToronto weather tagEnvironment Canada statement tagenvironment canada toronto tagtoronto environment canada tagtoronto weather statement tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers