28-year-old driver suffers life-altering injuries after Brampton crash

Peel Regional Police say a 28-year-old driver has sustained “life-altering” injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Brampton’s north end.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 50 and Mayfield Road at around 12:38 a.m. on Thursday.
Police said two vehicles were involved in the collision and they both flipped over.
One person was transported to a trauma centre in non life-threatening condition but police said the one driver’s injuries are considered life-altering.
Trending Stories
There is no word on injuries for the other driver.
Police said road closures were in place.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments