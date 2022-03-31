28-year-old driver suffers life-altering injuries after Brampton crash

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a 28-year-old driver has sustained “life-altering” injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Brampton’s north end.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 50 and Mayfield Road at around 12:38 a.m. on Thursday.

Police said two vehicles were involved in the collision and they both flipped over.

One person was transported to a trauma centre in non life-threatening condition but police said the one driver’s injuries are considered life-altering.

There is no word on injuries for the other driver.

Police said road closures were in place.

– Male driver is 28 years of age

– Injuries have been deemed non-life threatening but life altering

– Please use alternate routes

– The Major Collision Bureau is attending and will be taking carriage of the investigation — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) March 31, 2022