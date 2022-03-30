$1.27M in criminal proceeds going towards multiple Sask. police agencies, victims fund

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government is allocating more than $1.27-million to a number of police agencies and the Victims’ Fund.

The money comes from the Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund, which through The Seizure of Criminal Property Act, seeks the forfeiture of property that is deemed to be proceeds or an instrument of unlawful activity.

“These assets will help municipal police forces purchase new resources, as well as offer supports for victims and aid in the delivery of community programming,” a government press release states.

More than $578,000 of the funds will be given to Saskatchewan police forces and the other half will be deposited into the Victims’ Fund in accordance with legislation.

The Victims’ Fund provides support to victims of crime through the justice and law enforcement systems, and community organizations.

“Keeping our communities safe and offering support to victims of crime in our province is of utmost importance,” Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Christine Tell said.

The funding for police forces will be used for the following:

Electronic equipment to support the Regina Police Service’s new Aerial Support Unit;

Tactical equipment for officers responding to high-risk situations in Moose Jaw;

Tactical first-aid training equipment in Prince Albert;

Advancing the Prince Albert Police Service’s Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Strategy;

Light tower to illuminate collision and crime scenes, as well as checkpoints for the Saskatoon Police Service;

A breaching arm for Saskatoon Police Service’s armored response vehicle;

A 3D laser imaging scanner to help the Saskatoon Police Service digitally map out crime scenes; and

A Kubota RTV520 utility vehicle to assist officers in Estevan responding to emergency situations across nearly 13 kilometers of walking and bike paths.

Money will also be used to help locate missing persons and address family violence in northern Saskatchewan through distributions to Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers, the La Ronge Native Women’s Council and Catholic Family Services of Prince Albert.

Saskatchewan Justice Minister and Attorney General Gordon Wyant said it’s crucial to take proceeds from criminal activity and “put it to good use” through police agencies and community programs.

“Being able to support our police agencies in purchasing new resources, as well as funding programs that support victims within our communities is another way to achieve this outcome,” Wyant said.

Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police vice president Chief Troy Cooper said the provincial government’s continued support helps police services keep their communities safe.

“This much-needed funding provided as part of the program will assist police agencies with tactical, first aid and electronic equipment, as well as advance programs for equity and diversity,” Cooper said.