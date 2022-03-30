Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

New bill calls for Alberta judges to be trained in sexual assault law, recognizing stereotypes

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 30, 2022 5:21 pm
Court View image in full screen
The sign at the Calgary Courts Centre in Calgary, is shown on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Bill Graveland

The Alberta government has introduced a bill that would require new provincial court judges to be trained in sexual assault law and to recognize stereotypes that lead to prejudice and social bias against victims.

All applicants would have to fulfil the educational requirement before they could become eligible to be appointed to the bench.

The training would not apply to existing judges.

Premier Jason Kenney says the law, if passed, would build public confidence in the justice system, better support victims and could encourage more reports of sexual assault.

Similar legislation was introduced by Rona Ambrose, former interim leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, as a private member’s bill in 2017.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: After 4 years, bill requiring sexual assault training for new judges becomes law

The bill received royal assent in Parliament last year and requires federal judges to learn about sexual assault myths, stereotypes and biases about race, gender and other aspects of identity.

Story continues below advertisement

Similar legislation is before Manitoba’s legislature and has been passed in Prince Edward Island.

Click to play video: 'Bill C-3 will ‘help restore trust’ in criminal justice system for sexual assault survivors, Trudeau says' Bill C-3 will ‘help restore trust’ in criminal justice system for sexual assault survivors, Trudeau says
Bill C-3 will ‘help restore trust’ in criminal justice system for sexual assault survivors, Trudeau says – May 7, 2021
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Alberta politics tagSexual Assault tagAlberta Legislature tagpolitics tagCourt tagLaw tagJustice tagsex assault tagJudges tagAlberta judges tagSexual assault training for Alberta judges tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers