Ontario extends free rapid COVID-19 tests for public into the summer

The province has announced it will continue to offer free rapid COVID-19 tests in Ontario until at least July 31.

“As an important tool that helps the province manage and live with COVID-19, the government will continue to provide free rapid antigen tests to the general public through existing channels like grocery stores and pharmacies,” Alexandra Hilkene, spokesperson for the Ontario Ministry of Health, said in a statement emailed to Global News.

Free tests were originally offered through grocery stores and pharmacies for eight weeks beginning on Feb. 9.

According to Hilkene, the province will also continue to provide free rapid antigen tests for asymptomatic screening in the “highest risk sectors.”

More to come…