Health

Ontario extends free rapid COVID-19 tests for public into the summer

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 30, 2022 4:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario’s ‘stay open’ legislation criticized for details left out' Ontario’s ‘stay open’ legislation criticized for details left out
The province has introduced new legislation which it says will help put Ontario in a place to avoid future pandemic problems. But the opposition and business advocates say more detail is needed. Matthew Bingley reports.

The province has announced it will continue to offer free rapid COVID-19 tests in Ontario until at least July 31.

“As an important tool that helps the province manage and live with COVID-19, the government will continue to provide free rapid antigen tests to the general public through existing channels like grocery stores and pharmacies,”  Alexandra Hilkene, spokesperson for the Ontario Ministry of Health, said in a statement emailed to Global News.

Read more: Rising COVID-19 indicators in Ontario prompt calls for expanded access to PCR tests

Free tests were originally offered through grocery stores and pharmacies for eight weeks beginning on Feb. 9.

According to Hilkene, the province will also continue to provide free rapid antigen tests for asymptomatic screening in the “highest risk sectors.”

More to come…

 

