COVID-19: Peterborough reports 54 new cases, 2 new outbreaks, 13 hospitalized cases

Peterborough Public Health reported 54 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two new outbreaks over the past 48 hours, according to data released late Wednesday afternoon.

The health unit’s COVID-19 tracker, issued around 4:20 p.m., reported data for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

Deaths: 61 — unchanged since Friday, March 18, when two deaths were reported. On March 11, the health unit removed three reported deaths early in the pandemic from its database due to a change in provincial methodology reporting.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 54 since the Monday, March 28, update.

PCR lab-confirmed active cases: 191 — up from 174 reported on March 28 and 168 reported on March 25. A week ago there were 157 reported on March 23. The health unit notes the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 6,152 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Wednesday afternoon reported 13 inpatients. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

The health unit on Wednesday reported 246 cumulative hospitalized cases — three more since Monday’s update — since the pandemic’s beginning and 37 cases (unchanged) have been admitted to an intensive care unit since March 2020.

Resolved cases: 137 more since Monday. The 5,900 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 96.7 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Clinics/testing: The health unit updates the list on the health-unit website of clinics offering first, second and third vaccine doses for youth ages 12 to 17 and adults, as well as first doses for children aged five to 11. Walk-ins are available for any eligible age or dose at the Healthy Planet Arena in Peterborough.

All other sites require appointments to be booked on Ontario’s online portal or by calling the provincial vaccine booking call centre at 1-833-943-3900.

Outbreaks

Two new outbreaks were reported on Wednesday at two congregate living facilities in the Peterborough (no. 30 and no. 31).

Other active outbreaks:

Peterborough Regional Health Centre : Declared March 26 on the A5 inpatient unit. On Monday the hospital reported five cases among patients.

: Declared March 26 on the A5 inpatient unit. On Monday the hospital reported five cases among patients. Springdale Country Manor long-term care on Clifford Line in Peterborough. Declared Friday. Global News Peterborough has reached out to the home for details.

on Clifford Line in Peterborough. Declared Friday. Global News Peterborough has reached out to the home for details. Congregate living facility (no. 29) in Peterborough: Declared March 22.

(no. 29) in Peterborough: Declared March 22. Congregate living facility (no. 28) in Peterborough: Declared March 15.

The outbreak declared Feb. 23 at Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough (Riverside 1 Special Care home area) was reported resolved on Wednesday morning, according to executive director Lionel Towns.

An outbreak declared March 15 at a congregate living facility in Peterborough (no. 28) was declared resolved on Tuesday.

There have been 965 cases associated (eight more since Monday) with 117 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — 27 cases in the past 30 days and 12 cases over the past seven days.

Vaccination

Daily updates are posted on the COVID-19 tracker. Of note, 333,120 doses have been administered since Jan. 26, 2021 — 87 additional doses since the March 28 update.

Eligible residents (ages five and up): 87.2 per cent have one dose; 84.2 per cent have two doses and 55.2 per cent have three doses.

87.2 per cent have one dose; 84.2 per cent have two doses and 55.2 per cent have three doses. Adults (age 18 and up): 90 per cent have one dose; 88.1 per cent have two doses and 62.3 per cent have three doses.

90 per cent have one dose; 88.1 per cent have two doses and 62.3 per cent have three doses. Older adults (age 70 and up): 100 per cent have two doses; 89.8 per cent have three doses.

100 per cent have two doses; 89.8 per cent have three doses. Youth (ages five to 11): 56.1 per cent have one dose and 39.2 per cent have two doses.

56.1 per cent have one dose and 39.2 per cent have two doses. Youth (ages 12 to 17): 83.4 per cent have one dose, 80.5 per cent have two doses and 16.8 per cent have three doses

83.4 per cent have one dose, 80.5 per cent have two doses and 16.8 per cent have three doses Doses: 123,585 residents have received a first dose while 119,235 have received two doses and 78,183 have received a third (booster) dose.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Testing continues at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. More information about booking a test through the COVID-19 Assessment Centre can be found on the health unit’s website.

Rapid antigen tests: Pharmacies and grocery retailers in Peterborough and Peterborough County are offering kits. Visit the government’s website for updated availability.