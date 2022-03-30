Menu

Sports

Vancouver Canucks to don orange warm-up jerseys for 4th First Nations night

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 30, 2022 4:07 pm
The Vancouver Canucks will wear these special warm-up jerseys on ice ahead of their matchup with the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday. View image in full screen
The Vancouver Canucks will wear these special warm-up jerseys on ice ahead of their matchup with the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday. Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks will wear the latest in a series of community-focused pre-game warmup jerseys Wednesday, as they celebrate their fourth First Nations night.

The eye-catching, bright orange kit is designed by Musqueam and Tsimshian artist Chase Gray, and features the team’s orca logo rendered in a pattern inspired by traditional Coast Salish art.

Read more: Vancouver Canucks unveil first-ever Black History Month jersey

Three Musqueam colours — tumulth, sunset yellow and black — have been worked into the crest, and the jerseys also include shoulder patches bearing the phrase “every child matters.”

Both the patch and the orange colour, adopted from the Orange Shirt Day campaign, honour Indigenous victims and survivors of Canada’s residential school system.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver Canucks debut 2SLGBTQ+ pride jersey' Vancouver Canucks debut 2SLGBTQ+ pride jersey
Vancouver Canucks debut 2SLGBTQ+ pride jersey – Mar 8, 2022

“While our annual game will be a celebratory occasion, we must continue to acknowledge the history of injustice and genocide towards Indigenous peoples,” the team said in a media release.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“As an organization, we are committed to supporting truth and reconciliation, and to using our platform to amplify local First Nations communities.”

Read more: ‘Power, leadership and change’: Vancouver Canucks unveil new Lunar New Year warm-up jersey

Some of the player-worn jerseys will be available for auction at vanbase.ca following the game, with partial proceeds going to the Orange Jersey Project, an initiative that sends free orange practice jerseys to Canadian youth hockey teams to promote dialogue about the legacy of residential schools.

The team is also making a $20,000 donation to Native Education College through the Canucks for Kids Fund.

Click to play video: 'Meet the artist behind Canucks’ Lunar New Year jersey' Meet the artist behind Canucks’ Lunar New Year jersey
Meet the artist behind Canucks’ Lunar New Year jersey – Jan 14, 2022

Wednesday’s game will also feature a pre-game ceremony with members of the Orange Shirt Society, Tk’emlúps te Secwépem, Musqueam, Squamish, Teleil-Waututh Nations and former Canucks Gino Odjick and Ron Delorme participating in the ceremonial puck drop.

Story continues below advertisement

Fans will also hear performances by The Halluci Nation, Michelle Heyoka, Coastal Wolf Pack, DJ Kookum, Faith Sparrow-Crawford and Teshawna Sihata.

The Indigenous jerseys are the latest in a series of pre-game warmup attire that have drawn rave reviews this season.

Other jerseys this year have been worn for Diwali night, Lunar New Year night, Black History Month and Pride night.

The Canucks face off against the St. Louis Blues at 7 p.m. PT, Wednesday.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
First Nations tagIndigenous tagVancouver Canucks tagCanucks tagResidential School tagEvery Child Matters tagorange shirt tagindigenous hockey tagfirst nations night tagorange jersey tag

