Vancouver Canucks to don orange warm-up jerseys for 4th First Nations night

The Vancouver Canucks will wear the latest in a series of community-focused pre-game warmup jerseys Wednesday, as they celebrate their fourth First Nations night.

The eye-catching, bright orange kit is designed by Musqueam and Tsimshian artist Chase Gray, and features the team’s orca logo rendered in a pattern inspired by traditional Coast Salish art.

Three Musqueam colours — tumulth, sunset yellow and black — have been worked into the crest, and the jerseys also include shoulder patches bearing the phrase “every child matters.”

Both the patch and the orange colour, adopted from the Orange Shirt Day campaign, honour Indigenous victims and survivors of Canada’s residential school system.

“While our annual game will be a celebratory occasion, we must continue to acknowledge the history of injustice and genocide towards Indigenous peoples,” the team said in a media release.

“As an organization, we are committed to supporting truth and reconciliation, and to using our platform to amplify local First Nations communities.”

Some of the player-worn jerseys will be available for auction at vanbase.ca following the game, with partial proceeds going to the Orange Jersey Project, an initiative that sends free orange practice jerseys to Canadian youth hockey teams to promote dialogue about the legacy of residential schools.

The team is also making a $20,000 donation to Native Education College through the Canucks for Kids Fund.

Wednesday’s game will also feature a pre-game ceremony with members of the Orange Shirt Society, Tk’emlúps te Secwépem, Musqueam, Squamish, Teleil-Waututh Nations and former Canucks Gino Odjick and Ron Delorme participating in the ceremonial puck drop.

Fans will also hear performances by The Halluci Nation, Michelle Heyoka, Coastal Wolf Pack, DJ Kookum, Faith Sparrow-Crawford and Teshawna Sihata.

The Indigenous jerseys are the latest in a series of pre-game warmup attire that have drawn rave reviews this season.

Other jerseys this year have been worn for Diwali night, Lunar New Year night, Black History Month and Pride night.

The Canucks face off against the St. Louis Blues at 7 p.m. PT, Wednesday.