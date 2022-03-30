Police name woman found in garbage bag in Toronto’s east end

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have identified the woman discovered dead in a garbage bag in Leslieville Monday.

During an update Wednesday, police identified the deceased as 46-year-old Tien Ly.

On Tuesday evening, Det. Sgt. Christopher Ruhl of the Toronto police homicide unit said the body was discovered “including some signs of dismemberment.”

An employee at a Yonge Street nail salon said Tien Ly was his boss.

As we first reported on @globalnewsto at 5:30, friends, family and a co-worker of this nail salon fear the owner of the salon is the victim of this gruesome homicide. The woman in her early 40’s was last seen on Sunday afternoon. She left her phone behind in the salon. pic.twitter.com/BoUaQZre8e — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) March 30, 2022

Francis, who works at Beaute D’Amour Nails Studio and did not share his surname, said he painted a distinctive pattern on the salon owner’s nails which matched images released Tuesday by police.

“I know it, I recognize it,” he said.

Police appealed Tuesday for information from the public and help identifying the body.

They released images of a “distinct design and colour” on the victim’s fingernail and toenails. Images were also shared of a red, long sleeve Armani Exchange shirt she wore.

The salon employee said he had painted the owner’s nails with the same pattern shared by police. He was made aware of the photographs after a customer shared them with him.

Francis said he was “shocked” when he saw the images released by police. He said Ly had a son and boyfriend.

View image in full screen Distinct patterns on finger nails and toe nails. TPS/Supplied

The owner was last seen by a customer around 5 p.m. Sunday night, Francis said. When he arrived back at the salon Monday morning, it was locked and her phone was still inside.

Cheryl Obrunt, a regular at the salon, said she “immediately knew” it was the owner when she saw the images of the nails. She visited the salon Sunday.

“She’s always, always here,” Obrunt said. She said the owner seemed a “little out of sorts” on Sunday.

She was reported missing Tuesday evening, Francis, the salon employee, said.

Global News also visited a condominium building police are guarding on Carlaw Avenue in the Pape area, where Francis said his boss lived.

Police confirmed the location was the victim’s address and is “being held for investigation.”

There is no word yet on a motive.