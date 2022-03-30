Menu

Crime

Police name woman found in garbage bag in Toronto’s east end

By Isaac Callan & Catherine McDonald Global News
Posted March 30, 2022 7:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Police seeking public assistance in identifying homicide victim' Police seeking public assistance in identifying homicide victim
WATCH: Toronto police are appealing for help from the public in identifying a victim who was found dead in a garbage bag on Eastern Avenue on Monday. Brittany Rosen has the latest on the investigation.

Toronto police have identified the woman discovered dead in a garbage bag in Leslieville Monday.

During an update Wednesday, police identified the deceased as 46-year-old Tien Ly.

On Tuesday evening, Det. Sgt. Christopher Ruhl of the Toronto police homicide unit said the body was discovered “including some signs of dismemberment.”

An employee at a Yonge Street nail salon said Tien Ly was his boss.

Francis, who works at Beaute D’Amour Nails Studio and did not share his surname, said he painted a distinctive pattern on the salon owner’s nails which matched images released Tuesday by police.

“I know it, I recognize it,” he said.

Read more: Toronto police appeal for witnesses after female body found in garbage bag

Police appealed Tuesday for information from the public and help identifying the body.

They released images of a “distinct design and colour” on the victim’s fingernail and toenails. Images were also shared of a red, long sleeve Armani Exchange shirt she wore.

The salon employee said he had painted the owner’s nails with the same pattern shared by police. He was made aware of the photographs after a customer shared them with him.

Francis said he was “shocked” when he saw the images released by police. He said Ly had a son and boyfriend.

Distinct patterns on finger nails and toe nails. View image in full screen
Distinct patterns on finger nails and toe nails. TPS/Supplied

The owner was last seen by a customer around 5 p.m. Sunday night, Francis said. When he arrived back at the salon Monday morning, it was locked and her phone was still inside.

Cheryl Obrunt, a regular at the salon, said she “immediately knew” it was the owner when she saw the images of the nails. She visited the salon Sunday.

Read more: Toronto man who killed, dismembered woman gets life sentence with no parole for 22 years

“She’s always, always here,” Obrunt said. She said the owner seemed a “little out of sorts” on Sunday.

She was reported missing Tuesday evening, Francis, the salon employee, said.

Global News also visited a condominium building police are guarding on Carlaw Avenue in the Pape area, where Francis said his boss lived.

Police confirmed the location was the victim’s address and is “being held for investigation.”

There is no word yet on a motive.

