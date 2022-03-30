Elliot Page’s ‘The Umbrella Academy’ character to come out as transgender

Send this page to someone via email

In the Netflix original series The Umbrella Academy, art imitates life.

On Tuesday, Canadian actor Elliot Page, who plays Vanya Hargreeves in the Netflix series, announced that his character will come out as transgender.

On both Twitter and Instagram, Page, 35, shared a still from Season 3 with the caption “Meet Viktor Hargreeves.”

In December 2020, Page came out as transgender. “I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot,” Page told fans.

“I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self,” Page, who is from Halifax, continued. “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.”

Netflix also verified that Page’s character will transition in the new season, retweeting the actor’s tweet on the company’s official LGBTQIA+ Twitter, writing: “FEELS SO GOOD TO SAY THIS: Elliot Page stars as Viktor Hargreeves in Umbrella Academy S3!!!”

FEELS SO GOOD TO SAY THIS: Elliot Page stars as Viktor Hargreeves in Umbrella Academy S3!!! https://t.co/uxDagKTtju — Most (@Most) March 29, 2022

The news about Page’s character answered the questions of series fans, who have wondered since Page came out if he will continue to play a cisgender woman on the show.

The anticipated third season of The Umbrella Academy is set to be released June 22, 2022. This month, Netflix announced the release date in the first official trailer for the new season.

The show, originally a comic series of the same name, is a superhero story written by Gerard Way, best known as the lead vocalist for the rock band My Chemical Romance.

The story revolves around adopted superhero siblings who solve the mystery of their father’s death and fight the threat of an imminent apocalypse.

