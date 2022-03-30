Red Hill Valley Parkway inquiry to begin April 25

Send this page to someone via email

Dates are finally set for the long-awaited Red Hill Valley Parkway Inquiry.

The hearings will begin on Monday, April 25 and will be held virtually. The public will be able to view each day’s proceedings through the inquiry’s YouTube link.

A recording and transcript will also be available through the inquiry’s website.

The hearings will generally run daily from Monday to Thursday and will be led by commissioner Justice Herman Wilton-Siegel.

Phase 1 is expected to run from late April into August. It will focus on questions of fact relating to

the construction of the Red Hill Valley Parkway (RHVP), friction testing conducted by Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation, consultant and staff reports on the RHVP, and the discovery and public

release of the report on friction testing.

Phase 2 is expected to start in fall 2022. It will focus on expert evidence looking at how friction and

other factors contributed to motor vehicle accidents on the RHVP, and policy and governance issues at the City of Hamilton that arise from the inquiry’s terms of reference.

Taxpayers have been warned that Hamilton city council’s 2019 decision to order a judicial inquiry into safety concerns involving the RHVP, will cost them a lot more than originally expected.

Eli Lederman, the city’s external consultant, said the total cost is expected to soar as high as $12 million in an April 2021 presentation to city politicians.