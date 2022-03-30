Menu

Politics

Red Hill Valley Parkway inquiry to begin April 25

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted March 30, 2022 12:42 pm
The Red Hill Valley Parkway Inquiry – commissioned by the City of Hamilton in 2019 – will begin April 25. View image in full screen
The Red Hill Valley Parkway Inquiry – commissioned by the City of Hamilton in 2019 – will begin April 25. 900 CHML

Dates are finally set for the long-awaited Red Hill Valley Parkway Inquiry.

The hearings will begin on Monday, April 25 and will be held virtually. The public will be able to view each day’s proceedings through the inquiry’s YouTube link.

A recording and transcript will also be available through the inquiry’s website.

Read more: Red Hill Valley Parkway judicial inquiry now expected to cost $12 million

The hearings will generally run daily from Monday to Thursday and will be led by commissioner Justice Herman Wilton-Siegel.

Phase 1 is expected to run from late April into August. It will focus on questions of fact relating to
the construction of the Red Hill Valley Parkway (RHVP), friction testing conducted by Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation, consultant and staff reports on the RHVP, and the discovery and public
release of the report on friction testing.

Phase 2 is expected to start in fall 2022. It will focus on expert evidence looking at how friction and
other factors contributed to motor vehicle accidents on the RHVP, and policy and governance issues at the City of Hamilton that arise from the inquiry’s terms of reference.

Read more: Pandemic, document search slowing Hamilton’s Red Hill Valley Parkway inquiry

Taxpayers have been warned that Hamilton city council’s 2019 decision to order a judicial inquiry into safety concerns involving the RHVP, will cost them a lot more than originally expected.

Eli Lederman, the city’s external consultant, said the total cost is expected to soar as high as $12 million in an April 2021 presentation to city politicians.

