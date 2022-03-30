Two vehicle crash in Miramichi, N.B. claims 3 lives, police investigating

Send this page to someone via email

Three people were killed in a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday evening in Miramichi, N.B.

According to a statement from Miramichi Police Force deputy chief Brian Cummings, officers responded to the crash on Route 11 in the University Avenue area around 5:13 p.m.

A 68-year-old man and a 65-year-old woman from Smith’s Crossing, along with a 21-year-old man from Miramichi, were confirmed dead at the scene.

An accident reconstructionist attended the scene and the highway was closed for several hours.

“Roads were clear and dry at the time of the incident, and the accident is still under investigation,” Cummings said, adding that autopsies have been scheduled for the two drivers of the vehicles.

The identities of the deceased are not being released at this time, pending the notification of next-of-kin.