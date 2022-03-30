Quinte West man faces drug trafficking charges

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police in Quinte West have arrested a man and charged him with trafficking two different kinds of drugs.

Police say just before noon on March 29, officers stopped a vehicle wanted by police. A man was arrested and his vehicle was searched.

The search turned up cocaine, Percocet pills, cash and other items related to drug trafficking, according to police.

Joseph Cassibo, 26, of Quinte West is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime, and failure to comply with a release order.

Cassibo was held for a bail hearing in Belleville on March 30.

