Crime

Quinte West man faces drug trafficking charges

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted March 30, 2022 12:10 pm
Drug seized during the search of a vehicle in Quinte West. View image in full screen
Drug seized during the search of a vehicle in Quinte West. OPP / Twitter

Ontario Provincial Police in Quinte West have arrested a man and charged him with trafficking two different kinds of drugs.

Police say just before noon on March 29, officers stopped a vehicle wanted by police. A man was arrested and his vehicle was searched.

The search turned up cocaine, Percocet pills, cash and other items related to drug trafficking, according to police.

Joseph Cassibo, 26, of Quinte West is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime, and failure to comply with a release order.

Cassibo was held for a bail hearing in Belleville on March 30.

