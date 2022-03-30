Springtime freezing rain warning issued Wednesday for Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

It may be spring, but winter hasn’t had its final say yet.

Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for a large swath of southern Quebec, including Montreal.

The public weather agency said that about two to five millimetres of freezing rain are expected “during the transition from a mix of snow and ice pellets to rain overnight Wednesday night.”

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery,” the notice said.

Aside from Montreal, the warning is in effect for several other regions. Among them are the Vaudreuil-Soulanges, Laurentians and Quebec City areas.

Story continues below advertisement

The good news is that it will be a bit warmer Thursday. Environment Canada said a high of 10 C is expected for Montreal.