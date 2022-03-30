Menu

Weather

Springtime freezing rain warning issued Wednesday for Montreal

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted March 30, 2022 9:44 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning weather forecast: March 30, 2022' Global News Morning weather forecast: March 30, 2022
Eramelinda Boquer has Montreal's weather forecast for Wednesday, March 30, 2022

It may be spring, but winter hasn’t had its final say yet.

Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for a large swath of southern Quebec, including Montreal.

The public weather agency said that about two to five millimetres of freezing rain are expected “during the transition from a mix of snow and ice pellets to rain overnight Wednesday night.”

Read more: Groundhog Day: Quebec’s Fred la marmotte predicts 6 more weeks of winter

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery,” the notice said.

Aside from Montreal, the warning is in effect for several other regions. Among them are the Vaudreuil-Soulanges, Laurentians and Quebec City areas.

The good news is that it will be a bit warmer Thursday. Environment Canada said a high of 10 C is expected for Montreal.

