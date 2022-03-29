Attempted murder charge laid against Central Huron man in Brucefield-area shooting: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A 45-year-old Central Huron man is facing a charge of attempted murder in connection with a shooting near Brucefield, Ont., earlier this month, provincial police confirmed on Tuesday.

Emergency crews responded to a reported altercation along Bannockburn Line, west of Brucefield, around 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, Huron OPP said.

At the scene, an adult male victim was located with a gunshot wound. They were airlifted to hospital with serious but stable injuries and have since been released, police said.

The update comes more than a week after police first announced firearms-related charges in connection with the incident.

Jeffrey Williamson, 45, of Central Huron faces an attempted murder charge in the probe, along with charges of aggravated assault, careless use of a firearm, and discharge a firearm into or at a place in a reckless manner.

Another man, 33-year-old Donald Williamson of Morris-Turnberry, was also arrested in connection with the incident, and faces the same charges as the elder Williamson, with the exception of the attempted murder count.

Donald Williamson has since been released from custody with a May 2 court date in Goderich, while Jeffrey Williamson remains in custody. He will appear in court March 30, police said.

Police have previously said they believed the incident was isolated, and that there was no evidence to suggest a threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

