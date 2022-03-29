Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Attempted murder charge laid against Central Huron man in Brucefield-area shooting: OPP

By Matthew Trevithick Global News
Posted March 29, 2022 4:47 pm
FILE--Ontario Provincial Police cruiser in Trenton, Ontario on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. View image in full screen
FILE--Ontario Provincial Police cruiser in Trenton, Ontario on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

A 45-year-old Central Huron man is facing a charge of attempted murder in connection with a shooting near Brucefield, Ont., earlier this month, provincial police confirmed on Tuesday.

Emergency crews responded to a reported altercation along Bannockburn Line, west of Brucefield, around 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, Huron OPP said.

At the scene, an adult male victim was located with a gunshot wound. They were airlifted to hospital with serious but stable injuries and have since been released, police said.

The update comes more than a week after police first announced firearms-related charges in connection with the incident.

Read more: 2 charged after man seriously injured in shooting east of Bayfield, Ont.

Jeffrey Williamson, 45, of Central Huron faces an attempted murder charge in the probe, along with charges of aggravated assault, careless use of a firearm, and discharge a firearm into or at a place in a reckless manner.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Another man, 33-year-old Donald Williamson of Morris-Turnberry, was also arrested in connection with the incident, and faces the same charges as the elder Williamson, with the exception of the attempted murder count.

Donald Williamson has since been released from custody with a May 2 court date in Goderich, while Jeffrey Williamson remains in custody. He will appear in court March 30, police said.

Police have previously said they believed the incident was isolated, and that there was no evidence to suggest a threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Trucker protests: Police deemed Ottawa convoy national security threat week before Emergencies Act' Trucker protests: Police deemed Ottawa convoy national security threat week before Emergencies Act
Trucker protests: Police deemed Ottawa convoy national security threat week before Emergencies Act
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shooting tagOPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagAttempted Murder tagHuron County taghuron county opp taghuron opp tagCentral Huron tagbrucefield tagbannockburn line tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers