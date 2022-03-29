Menu

Traffic

19-year-old man identified as victim of fatal crash in Perth East: OPP

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted March 29, 2022 3:03 pm
File photo. Ontario Provincial Police. View image in full screen
File photo. Ontario Provincial Police. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Perth County OPP have identified a 19-year-old Blandford-Blenheim Township man as the victim of a fatal two-vehicle collision Monday morning in Perth East.

Emergency crews responded to the scene along Highway 8 between Roads 102 and 104, just west of New Hamburg, Ont., around 6:30 a.m. due to a collision involving a passenger vehicle and commercial motor vehicle.

Read more: 1 dead following fatal collision in Township of Perth East: OPP

Police say the driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as Jacob Hertzberger, 19, of Blandford-Blenheim.

No physical injury was reported to the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash, which police say remains under investigation. A cause has not been released.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
