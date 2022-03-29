19-year-old man identified as victim of fatal crash in Perth East: OPP

Perth County OPP have identified a 19-year-old Blandford-Blenheim Township man as the victim of a fatal two-vehicle collision Monday morning in Perth East.
Emergency crews responded to the scene along Highway 8 between Roads 102 and 104, just west of New Hamburg, Ont., around 6:30 a.m. due to a collision involving a passenger vehicle and commercial motor vehicle.
Trending Stories
Police say the driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as Jacob Hertzberger, 19, of Blandford-Blenheim.
No physical injury was reported to the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash, which police say remains under investigation. A cause has not been released.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments