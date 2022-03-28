Penticton, B.C. groups to mark 6 years since overdose public health emergency declaration

Send this page to someone via email

It has been almost six years since the B.C. public health emergency was first declared over the rise in overdoses and overdose deaths in the province.

Dr. Carol Fenton, medical health officer with Interior Health, says the crisis has only gotten worse.

“It has worsened over the last two years to heights we have never seen before. I would say it is more of a crisis now in the last two years than it has ever been,” said Fenton.

“The urgency for swift and decisive action for things like safe supply are more needed now than ever.”

Local non-profit organizations have been working to combat the toxic drug supply but say more needs to be done.

Story continues below advertisement

“Even with all the measures we have in place — take-home naloxone kits, drug checking, using with a buddy — all these things are there but it still seems like it’s not enough,” said Fourier transform infrared (FTIR) drug-checking technician Amy MacDonald.

MacDonald is the only FTIR drug-checking technician for the South Okanagan and performs around 20 tests a week.

“Most of the alerts that you see have been tested with my machine here in Penticton. The toxic drug supply just keeps getting worse — there is no regulated drug supply so there is no way to have safe drugs to use,” said MacDonald.

2:13 Moms Stop The Harm hold black balloons for sons who died from drug overdoses Moms Stop The Harm hold black balloons for sons who died from drug overdoses – Mar 6, 2022

In light of the ongoing crisis, several non-profit organizations in Penticton are planning to hold an event on April 14, marking the six-year anniversary of the public health emergency’s first declaration.

Story continues below advertisement

“Interior Health, OneSky Community Resources, ASK Well and Moms Stop the Harm are all coming together to collaborate on an event,” said MacDonald.

“We are going to be starting at Martin Street Outreach Centre at 12:00 p.m. Mainly people with lived and living experiences. We will grab some black balloons and make our way through downtown Penticton.”

The event will include speakers from Moms Stop the Harm, naloxone training, drug checking, a memorial for those lost, and information regarding local resources.

“I would really encourage anyone that has any questions about what’s going on in our community, or has any questions about what an opioid is, anything and everything in between like naloxone training. I really encourage anyone to come down, really just to see what’s going on in their local community,” said MacDonald.

The walk will begin at 11 a.m. and a gathering will follow in the Elks Club parking lot from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 14.

2:18 B.C. records deadliest year of drug overdoses B.C. records deadliest year of drug overdoses – Feb 9, 2022