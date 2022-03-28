Manitoba provides $193,000 to ease food costs in province’s north

Send this page to someone via email

The provincial government is giving out a one-time payment of $193,000 to Northern Healthy Foods Initiative (NHFI) to help alleviate food costs in Northern Manitoba.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the challenges of accessing healthy food in northern Manitoba,” said Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations Minister Alan Lagimodiere.

“Supply chain interruptions have driven up food prices and caused shortages of healthy food options. This additional funding will help alleviate some of the strain placed on many northern communities and put food on their tables.”

According to the province, the money will likely be put toward purchasing seeds, soils and gardening supplies along with funds to grow projects that work to enhance food security in the north.

“The IRNR NHFI program funding is so greatly appreciated and timely,” said Linda Payeur, executive director of NACC.

“This support affords the Northern Association of Community Councils the ability to be responsive to our northern Manitoba member communities experiencing such a dramatic increase in cost of nutritional food and agricultural supplies.”

