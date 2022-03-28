Menu

Money

Manitoba provides $193,000 to ease food costs in province’s north

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted March 28, 2022 5:44 pm
Fresh produce and groceries are shown at Summerhill Market in Toronto on Wednesday February 2, 2022. View image in full screen
Fresh produce and groceries are shown at Summerhill Market in Toronto on Wednesday February 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

The provincial government is giving out a one-time payment of $193,000 to Northern Healthy Foods Initiative (NHFI) to help alleviate food costs in Northern Manitoba.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the challenges of accessing healthy food in northern Manitoba,” said Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations Minister Alan Lagimodiere.

Read more: Rising food, fuel costs impacting Manitoba organizations

“Supply chain interruptions have driven up food prices and caused shortages of healthy food options. This additional funding will help alleviate some of the strain placed on many northern communities and put food on their tables.”

According to the province, the money will likely be put toward purchasing seeds, soils and gardening supplies along with funds to grow projects that work to enhance food security in the north.

Read more: Most Canadians are cutting back their food spending as inflation soars: poll

“The IRNR NHFI program funding is so greatly appreciated and timely,” said Linda Payeur, executive director of NACC.

“This support affords the Northern Association of Community Councils the ability to be responsive to our northern Manitoba member communities experiencing such a dramatic increase in cost of nutritional food and agricultural supplies.”

Click to play video: 'Food waste costing Canadians' Food waste costing Canadians
Food waste costing Canadians – Mar 10, 2022
