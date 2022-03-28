SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

UN chief looks to arrange humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine: ‘It will save lives’

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 28, 2022 12:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Is Russia’s strategy shifting to split Ukraine apart?' Is Russia’s strategy shifting to split Ukraine apart?
WATCH: Is Russia’s strategy shifting to split Ukraine apart?

The United Nations chief says he is launching an immediate effort to explore possible arrangements for “a humanitarian cease-fire in Ukraine.”

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday he used his “good offices” to ask Martin Griffiths, the head of the UN’s worldwide humanitarian operations, to explore the possibility of a cease-fire with Russia and Ukraine.

Read more: Nearly 5,000 dead in Mariupol so far during Russia-Ukraine war: mayor’s office

He told reporters he is appealing for “an immediate humanitarian cease-fire to allow for progress in serious political negotiations, aimed at reaching a peace agreement.”

Guterres said that since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, there has been a “senseless loss of thousands of lives,” displacement of 10 million people, systematic destruction homes, schools and hospitals and other essential infrastructure, “and skyrocketing food and energy prices worldwide.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '‘This war is unwinnable:’ UN secretary-general urges Russia, Ukraine to negotiate end to war' ‘This war is unwinnable:’ UN secretary-general urges Russia, Ukraine to negotiate end to war
‘This war is unwinnable:’ UN secretary-general urges Russia, Ukraine to negotiate end to war

A cessation of hostilities will allow humanitarian aid to be delivered and people to move safely, the secretary-general said, and “it will save lives, prevent suffering, and protect civilians.”

“I strongly appeal to the parties to this conflict, and to the international community as a whole, to work with us for peace in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and across the world,” the UN chief said.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Russia tagUkraine tagUnited Nations tagUkraine news tagRussia Ukraine tagUkraine Russia tagRussia News tagrussia invades ukraine tagUkraine Russia news tagRussia Ukraine news tagvladimir putin russia ukraine war tagUN Russia tagUN Ukraine tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers