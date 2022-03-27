SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

2nd COVID-19 vaccine booster significantly lowers death rate: Israeli study

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 27, 2022 3:17 pm
Click to play video: 'NACI ‘strongly’ recommends COVID-19 vaccine booster for Canadians aged 50+, ‘may’ be offered to those aged 18-49' NACI ‘strongly’ recommends COVID-19 vaccine booster for Canadians aged 50+, ‘may’ be offered to those aged 18-49
WATCH ABOVE: NACI 'strongly' recommends COVID-19 vaccine booster for Canadians aged 50+, 'may' be offered to those aged 18-49 – Dec 3, 2021

Senior citizens who received a second booster of the Pfizer–BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination had a 78 per cent lower mortality rate from the disease than those who got one only, a study from Israel showed on Sunday.

The country’s largest healthcare provider, Clalit Health Services, said the 40-day study included more than half a million people aged 60 to 100.

Some 58 per cent of participants had received a second booster – or two shots in addition to the basic two-shot regimen. The remainder had received only one booster. Researchers recorded 92 deaths among the first group and 232 deaths among the second, smaller group.

Read more: Moderna asks U.S. to approve 2nd COVID-19 booster dose for all adults

“The main conclusion is that the second booster is lifesaving,” said Ronen Arbel, Health Outcomes Researcher at Clalit and Sapir College.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The report was issued as a preprint and has not been peer-reviewed. The research excluded people who received rival Moderna’s vaccine and those who had taken oral anti-COVID therapy.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: NACI updates guidance on primary vaccines, booster shots for children and adolescents' COVID-19: NACI updates guidance on primary vaccines, booster shots for children and adolescents
COVID-19: NACI updates guidance on primary vaccines, booster shots for children and adolescents – Jan 28, 2022

Israeli health officials have put out a number of studies on vaccine efficacy throughout the pandemic that have impacted policymaking in other countries.

— Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch

© 2022 Reuters
COVID tagBooster Shots tagCOVID booster shots tagcovid booster shot tagcovid vaccine booster dose tagisraeli study vaccine booster tagsecond booster israeli study tagsecond booster shots tagsecond booster vaccine tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers