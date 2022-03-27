Ontario COVID-19 numbers: 553 people in hospital, 157 in ICU

Send this page to someone via email

A total of 553 people are in hospital receiving care for COVID-19, according to Ontario data released by the province Sunday.

A total of 157 people are in an Ontario intensive care unit (ICU).

The number of people requiring a ventilator as a result of COVID-19 grew slightly Sunday compared to Saturday. A total of 93 needed a ventilator, an increase of one.

The data signifies a drop in hospital occupancy, while ICU figures remained steady.

On Saturday, the province reported 707 people in hospital and 157 in intensive care.

Ontario also reported a total of 2,215 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

That figure, experts say, is likely an underestimate of the true number of cases due to testing restrictions that limit access to PCR tests in the province.

The test positivity was 12.2 per cent, a decrease from the 13.5 per cent recorded Friday.

The provincial case total since the pandemic began now stands at 1,153,305.

The total number of deaths rose to 12,401 since the pandemic began. Four more were reported Sunday.

The data also shows that 91 per cent of Ontario residents 12 and older have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A further two per cent are considered partially vaccinated.

The figures also show 100 per cent of those aged 70 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, compared to 55.5 per cent of people aged five to 11.

Booster shots have been given to 58.8 per cent of those eligible over the age of 18.

A total of 32,026,035 doses have been administered in Ontario to date.

