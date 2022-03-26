Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ukraine’s president demands military aid from West, asks if they’re intimidated by Moscow

By Oleksandr Kozhukhar Reuters
Posted March 26, 2022 7:01 pm
Click to play video: '5 injured in rocket strike on Lviv, Ukraine fuel depot, mayor says' 5 injured in rocket strike on Lviv, Ukraine fuel depot, mayor says
A plume of dense smoke was seen rising after two rocket strikes hit Ukraine's western city of Lviv on Saturday. The Mayor of Lviv says a facility storing fuel is burning after rocket strikes on the city's outskirts. The airstrike wounded five people, regional Gov. Maksym Kozytskyy said, after local authorities told residents to seek shelter in the wake of the powerful blasts.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, visibly irritated, on Saturday demanded Western nations provide a fraction of the military hardware in their stock piles and asked whether they were afraid of Moscow.

Several countries have promised to send anti-armor and anti-aircraft missiles as well as small arms but Zelenskyy said Kyiv needed tanks, planes and anti-ship systems.

“That is what our partners have, that is what is just gathering dust there. This is all for not only the freedom of Ukraine, but for the freedom of Europe,” he said in a late night video address.

Read more: Ukraine’s Zelenskyy makes surprise video appearance at Qatar’s Doha Forum

Ukraine needed just 1% of NATO’s aircraft and 1% of its tanks and would not ask for more, he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve already been waiting 31 days. Who is in charge of the Euro-Atlantic community? Is it really still Moscow, because of intimidation?” he said.

Trending Stories

Zelenskyy has repeatedly insisted that Russia will seek to expand further into Europe if Ukraine falls. NATO though does not back his request for a no-fly zone over Ukraine on the grounds this could provoke a wider war.

Earlier in the day Zelenskyy talked to Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda and expressed disappointment that Russian-made fighter aircraft in Eastern Europe had not yet been transferred to Ukraine, Zelenskiy’s office said in a statement.

Click to play video: '‘For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,’ Biden says of Putin' ‘For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,’ Biden says of Putin
‘For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power,’ Biden says of Putin

“The price of procrastination with planes is thousands of lives of Ukrainians,” the office quoted him as saying. Zelenskyy said Poland and the United States had both stated their readiness to make a decision on the planes.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this month, Washington rejected a surprise offer by Poland to transfer MiG-29 fighter jets to a U.S. base in Germany to be used to replenish Ukraine’s air force.

(Reporting by Oleksandr Kozhukhar and David Ljunggren, writing by David Ljunggren)

© 2022 Reuters
Russia tagUkraine tagVladimir Putin tagNATO tagRussia Ukraine tagUkraine Russia tagMoscow tagVolodymyr Zelenskyy tagUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers