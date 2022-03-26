Early morning mosque fire likely caused by electrical issue: Longueuil police

Send this page to someone via email

An early morning fire at the Islamic Community Centre on Grande Allee Blvd. in Brossard, Que., was most likely started by an electrical issue, according to Longueuil Police.

Firefighters arrived at the mosque around 1a.m Saturday morning. The fire was already being extinguished by the building’s emergency sprinkler system. Firefighters were able to control the blaze in about 30 minutes.

According to security footage, there was nobody inside at the time. No injuries were reported.

Investigators say there is about $50,000 in damages.