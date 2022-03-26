Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Early morning mosque fire likely caused by electrical issue: Longueuil police

By Elizabeth Zogalis Global News
Posted March 26, 2022 7:14 pm
Longueuil Police cruiser View image in full screen
Longueuil Police cruiser. Credit: Ville de Longueuil

An early morning fire at the Islamic Community Centre on Grande Allee Blvd. in Brossard, Que., was most likely started by an electrical issue, according to Longueuil Police.

Firefighters arrived at the mosque around 1a.m Saturday morning. The fire was already being extinguished by the building’s emergency sprinkler system. Firefighters were able to control the blaze in about 30 minutes.

Trending Stories

According to security footage, there was nobody inside at the time. No injuries were reported.

Investigators say there is about $50,000 in damages.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagLongueuil tagMosque tagLongueuil Police tagSouth Shore tagBrossard tagIslamic Centre tagmosque fire tagbrossard mosque fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers