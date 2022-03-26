Menu

Health

Ontario COVID-19 numbers: 707 people in hospital, 157 in ICU

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 26, 2022 10:42 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ford says he doesn’t think Ontario removed mask mandate too quickly' COVID-19: Ford says he doesn’t think Ontario removed mask mandate too quickly
WATCH ABOVE: Asked if he believes the Ontario government removed the mask mandate and reopened too quickly due to rising COVID-19 wastewater levels, Premier Doug Ford said he doesn’t think so, adding that he is following the advice of Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore and that the health-care system is “stronger and more stable.”

A total of 707 people are receiving care in Ontario hospitals for COVID-19, according to data released by the province Saturday.

The figures also show 157 people are in an intensive care unit (ICU) across Ontario.

Three more ICU patients required a ventilator due to COVID-19 Saturday compared to Friday. The total is 92 people.

Read more: Doug Ford says Ontario prepared to handle an increase in COVID cases, hospitalizations

The data represents a rise in the number of hospitalizations and a slight drop in ICU-occupancy.

On Friday, the province reported 667 people in hospital and 161 in ICU, according to its daily COVID-19 information.

Ontario also reported 2,754 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday. That figure, experts say, is likely an underestimate of the true number of cases due to testing restrictions that limit access to PCR tests in the province.

The provincial case total now stands at 1,151,090

Read more: Ontario COVID numbers: 661 people in hospital, 165 in intensive care

The test-positivity rate for Friday was 13.5 per cent.

An additional nine deaths were confirmed Saturday. The total death toll in Ontario now stands at 12,397.

According to the data, 91 per cent of those aged 12-plus-years-old are vaccinated against COVID-19 with two doses. The provincial data shows seven per cent remain unvaccinated.

The figures show 32,014,394 doses have been administrated in Ontario overall.

A total of 58.7 per cent of people aged 18 and older have received a booster dose.

