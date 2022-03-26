Ontario COVID-19 numbers: 707 people in hospital, 157 in ICU

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A total of 707 people are receiving care in Ontario hospitals for COVID-19, according to data released by the province Saturday.

The figures also show 157 people are in an intensive care unit (ICU) across Ontario.

Three more ICU patients required a ventilator due to COVID-19 Saturday compared to Friday. The total is 92 people.

The data represents a rise in the number of hospitalizations and a slight drop in ICU-occupancy.

On Friday, the province reported 667 people in hospital and 161 in ICU, according to its daily COVID-19 information.

Ontario also reported 2,754 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday. That figure, experts say, is likely an underestimate of the true number of cases due to testing restrictions that limit access to PCR tests in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

The provincial case total now stands at 1,151,090

The test-positivity rate for Friday was 13.5 per cent.

An additional nine deaths were confirmed Saturday. The total death toll in Ontario now stands at 12,397.

According to the data, 91 per cent of those aged 12-plus-years-old are vaccinated against COVID-19 with two doses. The provincial data shows seven per cent remain unvaccinated.

The figures show 32,014,394 doses have been administrated in Ontario overall.

A total of 58.7 per cent of people aged 18 and older have received a booster dose.

Story continues below advertisement