Politics

Kelowna to honour Ukrainian civilian victims of Russian invasion

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 25, 2022 7:47 pm
Click to play video: 'A candlelight vigil is planned for this weekend in Kelowna to remember the people killed in Ukraine' A candlelight vigil is planned for this weekend in Kelowna to remember the people killed in Ukraine
A candlelight vigil is planned for this weekend in Kelowna to remember the people killed in Ukraine

Kelowna residents will gather Saturday to pay homage to the men and women in Ukraine who have been killed in the Russian invasion.

Denys Storozhuk from Kelowna Stands With Ukraine said he organized the vigil knowing that it’s been just over a month since the war got underway and the number of civilians killed or injured in the constant bombardment and artillery shelling is incalculable.

“It’s the right thing to do, just to honour all those people and all people who are fighting (or) cannot surrender in all the surrounding cities like Mariupol, for example,” Storozhuk said.

Click to play video: 'Ukrainian family fleeing war in their homeland arrive in Kelowna' Ukrainian family fleeing war in their homeland arrive in Kelowna
Ukrainian family fleeing war in their homeland arrive in Kelowna – Mar 15, 2022

“So many people (lost) their lives in just one month and they estimate (there are many) more civilians than military personnel.”

The event will also honour those who continue fighting for their country, those trapped and unable to escape. Anybody is welcome to participate in the event.

Read more: UN probes mass graves found in Mariupol, Ukraine after Russian bombing

Click to play video: 'City of Kelowna is taking the unusual step of donating thousands of dollars to help war-torn Ukraine' City of Kelowna is taking the unusual step of donating thousands of dollars to help war-torn Ukraine
City of Kelowna is taking the unusual step of donating thousands of dollars to help war-torn Ukraine

The UN human rights office, which has about 50 staff in Ukraine, has counted 1,081 civilian deaths in the war. But verification difficulties meant that toll included “very few” from Mariupol, the UN’s Matilda Bogner told journalists by video link from Ukraine.

Click to play video: 'Hometown Hero: Kelowna diner making perogies for Ukraine' Hometown Hero: Kelowna diner making perogies for Ukraine
Hometown Hero: Kelowna diner making perogies for Ukraine

 

On Thursday, Mariupol officials claimed about 15,000 civilians had been illegally deported to Russia since the war began on Feb. 24.

The candlelight vigil starts at 7:30 p.m. outside of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church at 1935 Barlee Road, off of Springfield. All are encouraged to bring a candle.

— With files from Aaron D’Andrea

