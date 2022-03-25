Menu

Canada

YWG airport’s Hug Rug returns in time for spring break

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted March 25, 2022 5:34 pm
Winnipeg Richardson International Airport’s Hug Rug. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Richardson International Airport’s Hug Rug. Winnipeg Airports Authority

After a 736-day hiatus, the YWG airport’s beloved Hug Rug is making a comeback.

“With restrictions continuing to be lifted, community members are telling us they’re ready to connect again with loved ones,” says Nick Hays, President & CEO of WAA.

Read more: Canada’s travel rules just changed. What’s new, and what’s the same?

“We can’t wait to welcome back more travellers safely. What a better way to do so than rolling back out the unofficial welcome mat for our province.”

The Hug Rug made its debut in October 2013, since then it’s served as the go-to meeting place for friends and family to greet their travelling loved ones.

Read more: Travel into Canada was up in January. But it was still below pre-pandemic levels

The rug was temporarily removed due to COVID-19, but is making its return just in time for spring break.

YWG says it’s expecting its busiest weeks in two years, with upwards of 9,000 travellers expected to pass through the airport on Sunday.

Travel expected to pick up after Canada eases border measures
Travel expected to pick up after Canada eases border measures – Feb 15, 2022
