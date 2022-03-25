YWG airport’s Hug Rug returns in time for spring break

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

After a 736-day hiatus, the YWG airport’s beloved Hug Rug is making a comeback.

“With restrictions continuing to be lifted, community members are telling us they’re ready to connect again with loved ones,” says Nick Hays, President & CEO of WAA.

“We can’t wait to welcome back more travellers safely. What a better way to do so than rolling back out the unofficial welcome mat for our province.”

The Hug Rug made its debut in October 2013, since then it’s served as the go-to meeting place for friends and family to greet their travelling loved ones.

Story continues below advertisement

The rug was temporarily removed due to COVID-19, but is making its return just in time for spring break.

YWG says it’s expecting its busiest weeks in two years, with upwards of 9,000 travellers expected to pass through the airport on Sunday.

2:12 Travel expected to pick up after Canada eases border measures Travel expected to pick up after Canada eases border measures – Feb 15, 2022