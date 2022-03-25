Man who filed complaint against Last Chance Cat Ranch receiving hate mail

Send this page to someone via email

A Lethbridge man says he has become the target of hateful messages after filing a complaint against a local cat rescue organization.

Josh Russomanno lives next door to the Last Chance Cat Ranch and brought forward animal safety concerns to a city committee last spring.

Last month, the city issued a stop order saying the non-profit didn’t have the proper zoning and permits to operate as an animal rescue and would have to find a new location within a year.

Last Chance Cat Ranch posted about the stop order on its Facebook page. Since then, Russomanno said he has received a number of hurtful comments and messages directed towards him.

He said he is now receiving hate mail from unknown senders.

“I just feel the backlash is unjust,” Russomanno said.

“The only thing I’ve ever promoted for the cat ranch is for them to move to a properly equipped facility. That’s all I hope and wish for them to do.”

Elizabeth Ginn, the founder of Last Chance Cat Ranch, said she is grateful for the support from the community but the harmful messages only further complicate the situation.

“We’re not condoning anyone saying anything derogatory,” she said.

The rescue organization is set to appear in an appeal meeting on March 31. It is hoping to ask for more time to find a new location.